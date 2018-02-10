One dead as Dj contest turns tragic at University in Bondo

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 16:08, Updated February 10th 2018 at 16:15 GMT +3

Stephen Owino,24, a third year student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology. He was allegedly stabbed to death during the Dj contest [Courtesy]

A dejaying competition turned tragic on Friday night in Bondo town after one student was allegedly stabbed to death.

The deceased, Stephen Owino, a third year student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology is said to have been stabbed by unidentified person at a popular club in the town.

According to eyewitnesses, Owino who was a diehard fun of one of the competitors is said to have been attacked after he protested the outcome of the competition.

“The competition had just ended before a disagreement arose between the contestants. The winner was to take home Sh7, 000 while number two and three were to be given Sh5, 000 and Sh3, 000 respectively,” a witness told Standard Digital.

He added that a commotion ensued thereafter and Owino was stabbed on the chest before he fell down. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bondo sub-county hospital.

His body was taken to the hospital's mortuary.

In the morning, students who were protesting against the death of their colleague barricaded the busy Kisumu-Usenge road, pelting motorists and passersby with stones.

Many people sustained injuries during the more than four hours confrontation between the students, the community and police.

The irate students did not spare anybody and even attacked journalists who were covering the demonstration.

It forced the police to lobby teargas canisters in order to disperse them.

According to Bondo Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Richard Ajwang, they have already launched investigations into what could have led to the death of this student.

“The students who went on rampage brought business to a standstill and even burnt down the club as they protested the killing,” said Mr Ajwang.

He added that the management of the club has already recorded a statement with the police.

Anthony Opwapo, a student leader however argued the student was reportedly stabbed by the owner of the restaurant who was only indentified as Elfas after he protested the unfair results.

Opwapo called for speedy investigation into the incident terming the move by police to invade the female hostel during the demonstration as unwarranted and ill intended.

The area MP Gideon Ochanda who spoke to The Sunday Standard on phone termed the incident as unfortunate and called peaceful coexistence between the university and the local community.

“These kinds of disruptions will automatically create animosity and this is not healthy for the growth of this town,” said Ochanda who added that the university should always ensure that social activities are conducted in a manner that does not breach peace.