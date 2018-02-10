Slow down crackdown on opposition, Uhuru told

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 14:28, Updated February 10th 2018 at 14:32 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Two legislators from Kakamega have told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop intimidating opposition leaders.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his Matungu counterpart Justus Murunga said it was wrong for the Jubilee administration to declare war on the opposition and strip NASA legislators of all privileges they are entitled to.

Speaking in Malava and Matete sub-counties during a tour of projects, the legislators regretted that the country was being led in the wrong direction.

“There is no point harassing and making legislators lives miserable, the head of state must come back to his senses and embark on uniting the country instead of engaging in acts that could plunge the nation in a political crisis,” argued Savula.

The lawmakers termed unfortunate the government decision to withdraw security guards assigned to several NASA MPs, recalling of guns owned by certain leaders, invalidating of passports belonging to opposition leaders and arbitrary arrests of MPs.

“He is the President and must realize that targeting opposition leaders may only leave the country divided further, Kenyans feel offended with what is happening,” said Savula.

Murunga said citizens must be left to enjoy their democratic rights enriched in the constitution without restrictions from the government.

Earlier, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa had hit out at the opposition's calls for a fresh election in August terming the gesture unconstitutional.

Speaking in Bungoma, Wamalwa said the law clearly stipulates when the country is supposed to hold General Elections.

"We overwhelmingly voted for the new constitution which has given us dates when to conduct our elections, no one should expect us to go the polls in contravention of the constitution,” he said.

Wamalwa accused the opposition of keeping the country in an election mood even after losing in October 26 election last year.

“The elections are over and now the country has to move forward since people want to see the government deliver on its campaign pledges.”

NASA leader Raila Odinga had indicated that he would be pushing for the country to go to fresh polls in August.

But Wamalwa argued that since the opposition chief had taken oath as the people’s president, he should be satisfied with his new status and stop taking people in circles.

He launched scathing attacks at ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula referring to the two as cowards.

According to him, by skipping Raila’s ‘big day’ at Uhuru park, the two exhibited their weaknesses and lack of capacity to provide leadership for the region.

“The Luhya community is not ready to be led by such weak leaders without a firm political stand. Cowards die many times before their official time but the brave die gallantly, as a community, we need brave and courageous leaders.”

His sentiments were echoed by Bumula MP, Mwambu Mabonga, who said the time for politics was over and it was time for action.