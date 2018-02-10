Audit shows how workers swindle county of revenue Next Story
High Court stops Matiang’i Gazette Notice on NRM Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Four die after truck rams buildings

By Darlington M Manyara | Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 11:17, Updated February 10th 2018 at 11:20 GMT +3

 

 

ALSO READ: Boy,10, killed by speeding truck in Tharaka Nithi

 

Four people died yesterday after a truck ferrying fertiliser veered of the road and rammed houses near the notorious Subuiga junction blackspot in Buuri, Meru County.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the truck that was headed to Isiolo from Mombasa along Meru- Nanyuki highway.

Buuri police boss David Mwange said four people died on the spot while three others who sustained injuries were taken to Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Mr Mwange said the breaks of the truck may have failed. He said the driver could have also been exhausted.

“The truck was transporting fertiliser from Mombasa to the Isiolo National Cerelas and Produce Board. The driver seemed to have been exhausted. That’s why it is advisable to have two drivers during long distance journeys,” Mwange said.

The driver, identified as Sammy Mburu, died on the spot as the truck burst into flames. A witness Gatobu Mugambi said they pulled the body from the wreckage.

ALSO READ: Mystery accident witness jailed for impersonating military officer

The dead were identified as Linet Maigeri, 40, her four-year-old daughter Melody Makena, who were in one of the houses rammed by the truck. Their neighbor Simon Wachira also perished in the dawn accident.

The truck loader Leonard Muiruri sustained serious injuries and became unconscious. Other victims who are recuperating at the hospital are Florence Kanyua and Rose Nkirote.

Buuri MP Rindikiri Murwithania who visited the accident scene asked motorists to be cautious when approaching the Subuiga junction.

He urged owners of long-distance vehicles to employ two drivers to stem accidents due to fatigue.

“Drivers need rest so that they can be able to control the vehicle when such incidents occur,” said Rindikiri.

RELATED TOPICS:
accident
road accident
Subuiga

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Imposter ‘eye witness’ jailed in Kwale

Imposter ‘eye witness’ jailed in Kwale

Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash

Former NBA star and R&B singer die in car crash

Another accident happens in Salgaa (Photos)

Another accident happens in Salgaa (Photos)

Parents take police to task over son's death

Parents take police to task over son's death

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited