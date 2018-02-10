Four die after truck rams buildings

| Published Sat, February 10th 2018 at 11:17, Updated February 10th 2018 at 11:20 GMT +3

ALSO READ: Boy,10, killed by speeding truck in Tharaka Nithi

Four people died yesterday after a truck ferrying fertiliser veered of the road and rammed houses near the notorious Subuiga junction blackspot in Buuri, Meru County.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the truck that was headed to Isiolo from Mombasa along Meru- Nanyuki highway.

Buuri police boss David Mwange said four people died on the spot while three others who sustained injuries were taken to Kiirua Mission Hospital.

Mr Mwange said the breaks of the truck may have failed. He said the driver could have also been exhausted.

“The truck was transporting fertiliser from Mombasa to the Isiolo National Cerelas and Produce Board. The driver seemed to have been exhausted. That’s why it is advisable to have two drivers during long distance journeys,” Mwange said.

The driver, identified as Sammy Mburu, died on the spot as the truck burst into flames. A witness Gatobu Mugambi said they pulled the body from the wreckage.

ALSO READ: Mystery accident witness jailed for impersonating military officer

The dead were identified as Linet Maigeri, 40, her four-year-old daughter Melody Makena, who were in one of the houses rammed by the truck. Their neighbor Simon Wachira also perished in the dawn accident.

The truck loader Leonard Muiruri sustained serious injuries and became unconscious. Other victims who are recuperating at the hospital are Florence Kanyua and Rose Nkirote.

Buuri MP Rindikiri Murwithania who visited the accident scene asked motorists to be cautious when approaching the Subuiga junction.

He urged owners of long-distance vehicles to employ two drivers to stem accidents due to fatigue.

“Drivers need rest so that they can be able to control the vehicle when such incidents occur,” said Rindikiri.