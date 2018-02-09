Uhuru nominees await fate as team writes report Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Woman burnt to ashes as two other people die in Mombasa Road accident

By Stephen Nzioka | Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 22:01, Updated February 9th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3
Woman burnt to ashes as two other people die in Mombasa Road accident

A middle aged woman has been burnt to ashes in a road accident some meters past Salama town along Mombasa-Nairobi highway near Kiu junction.

Driver of the lorry and his conductor also perished in the accident though their bodies were not consumed by the fire following the accident that occurred Friday evening.

ALSO READ: Another accident happens in Salgaa (Photos)

According to an eyewitness Mr. Abu Mohammed, a semi-trailer that was coming from Nairobi had a tyre burst, lost control before colliding head on with a lorry and catching fire.

“The semi-trailer had a burst and the driver couldn’t manage the vehicle hence colliding with an oncoming truck going up the hilly road. What followed was that the two vehicles went in flames with a lady suspected to be a passenger burnt completely,” said Mr. Mohammed

Mukaa OCPD Mr. Charles Muthui confirmed the incident, adding that the crash happened after a rear-tyre burst that made the Mombasa bound trailer lose control, hitting a Nairobi bound truck.

“Following the tyre burst, the driver couldn’t manage the vehicle and collided with another truck causing a huge fire. A lady who was in the trailer that headed in the Mombasa direction has been reduced into ashes but the occupants of the other lorry were not burnt though they all died on the spot,” said Mr. Muthui.

The driver of the semi-trailer jumped off the vehicle, narrowly escaping death.

Identities of the victims is yet to be established but the two bodies were taken to a Machakos mortuary.

Police had nothing to collect to the mortuary of the lady since the body had been consumed into ashes by huge flames.

ALSO READ: Parents take police to task over son's death

RELATED TOPICS:
mombasa road
road accident

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Family of five killed in road accident buried

Family of five killed in road accident buried

Tanker crashes into Tuk Tuk in Kisumu

Tanker crashes into Tuk Tuk in Kisumu

How buses turned into mobile coffins

How buses turned into mobile coffins

NTSA off the road, but more is needed

NTSA off the road, but more is needed

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited