Senators summon CS Mucheru over media shutdown

| Published Fri, February 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 8th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

A Senate committee has summoned ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru to appear before it next week over the media shutdown.

The Committee on Information, Communication and Technology, chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi (pictured), also demanded the switching back on of Citizen and Inooro TV stations as ordered by a court.

Yesterday, the team described the matter as a flagrant infringement on media freedom and independence.

"The committee in this respect has invited the Cabinet secretary in charge of ICT to appear before it next week in person to address the aforementioned concerns in the Information and Communication sector in the country," said Gideon.

"This is a worrying concern since there is an existing court order instructing the Communications Authority of Kenya to allow the closed media stations to resume normal programming as the matter is still in court.

"It is the considered view of the committee the remaining two TV stations be allowed to resume normal operations as investigations continue.”

They said last week's move was an open contravention of articles 34 and 35 on media freedom.

“The Constitution further provides that the State shall not exercise control over or interfere with any person engaged in broadcasting, the production or circulation of any publication or dissemination of information by any medium,” he added.

KTN News, NTV, Citizen TV and Inooro were shut down last Tuesday for airing National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga’s 'swearing-in' ceremony.

