NRM’s Miguna disputes claims that he was escorted to Amsterdam, vows to fight back

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 18:03, Updated February 8th 2018 at 18:10 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna at Amsterdam Schiphol airport when he gave his statement after the deportation to Canada. [Photo: Courtesy]

National Resistance Movement’s politician Miguna Miguna has today clarified that he was not accompanied by government immigration officers to Canada as purported by a section of netizens.

Through a written statement, Miguna was quick to add that both the flying squad and immigration officers only accompanied him up to the entrance of the KLM plane to Amsterdam and that those saying otherwise are only spreading a blatant lie and a ridiculous claim. “Those advancing it might be doing so as a ploy or clever conduit to steal public funds.”

ALSO READ: This man Joshua Miguna

The statement further read, “On arrival at Amsterdam, I was met with a security officer at the Schiphol International Airport and he took me to immigration where I sat for three to four hours as they investigated the claims by the Jubilee government.”

Miguna added that on getting to Amsterdam, the Dutch immigration officers realized that they had been misled into believing that he was an ‘unwanted person and a member of a criminal group’ and let him go.

On Wednesday while en-route to Canada, the self-proclaimed General revealed what he had gone through in the hands of police in an interview with a BBC journalist.

“They treated me like a beast. I was only given food twice, I was not allowed to sleep, I was kept standing for more than 24 hours and when I was able to sleep, I slept on bare cement cold floor without anything. I have not been able to take a shower since Friday. Even right now, my feet are swollen”, he said.

Mr Miguna said he was taken to at least six police stations.

When he was first arrested on Friday last week, he was taken to DCI headquarters in Kiambu, then to Githunguri Police station, Lari, Kajiado, Anti-Terror Police Unit, the Inland Container Depot Police Station, and then to JKIA Police Station, where he was sent to Armsterdam.

The lawyer has now promised to fight those responsible for his deportation saying that it was an infringement of his constitutional rights

“I intend to sue all responsible parties for breach of privacy rights for unlawfully publishing and disseminating copies of my passports, unlawful invasion of my privacy, personal space, sanctity and home; unlawful arrest and detention; torture and cruel, degrading and inhumane treatment; defamation of character, reputation and professional integrity and standing; wanton and willful destruction of personal property; illegal search and seizure; abrogation of numerous constitutional rights, among others.”

ALSO READ: Miguna kin protest over his deportation

Miguna was given a ‘heroic welcome’ by Kenyans living in Canada, who raised placards with praises of the general and chanted freedom songs.