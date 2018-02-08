Wanjigi seeking answers over false obituary

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 15:13, Updated February 8th 2018 at 16:36 GMT +3

Jimi Wanjigi addresses journalists in Nairobi on Thursday. [Photo: @KTN News]

Businessman and Nasa supporter Jimi Wanjigi has broken silence and expressed displeasure at a death and funeral advertisement published by Daily Nation on February 7 where the subject, identified as Richard Wanjagi, was assigned his picture.

Flanked by a host of Nasa legislators and officials amidst camera clicks, Wanjigi transitioned from laughter to anger as he dissected into the incident that he described as a ‘death promise.’

“I don’t think it’s just an advert. I think we must put it into context. First and foremost I am live,” said Wanjigi.

His family members, he said, had borne the brunt of the erroneous advertisement.

“It didn’t hurt me as much as it hurt my family members. I have children who study abroad,” said adding that relatives were calling to know if indeed he was subject in the publication.’

While talking about his quest for explanation behind the erroneous advert, he maintained that he was not worried about his safety, adding that God was his only protector. He further accused the government for tolerating police brutality which, he said had claimed more than 300 lives.

On Wednesday, the paper apologised to Wanjigi in a statement that read:

“We refer to the publication of a death announcement of James Richard Wanjagi bearing the picture of Mr Jimi Wanjigi that was erroneously published in the Daily Nation of February 7, 2018. We regret the pain and anguish this may have caused Mr Wanjigi and his family and sincerely apologise for this.”

“Nation Media Group does not condone such publication, which clearly goes against our editorial policy. We have taken immediate action against those responsible for the placement of the announcement, including reporting the matter to the police for further investigations”.

Nation Media Group’s NTV later ran a CCTV footage of a man whom they believe placed the advert entering their offices and asked viewers to assist in the identification of the suspect so that he can be prosecuted.

Wanjigi is among Nasa leaders who passports have been revoked by the government.



