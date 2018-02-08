Miguna was put on an Amsterdam-bound flight for deportation to Canada

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:38, Updated February 8th 2018 at 11:45 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna

Jane, the wife of lawyer Miguna Miguna, said her husband was expected back in Canada anyway, but not on Tuesday.

Miguna was put on an Amsterdam-bound flight on Tuesday night for deportation to Canada, as protests against his arrest raged in Kenya.

In the interview published on the Canadian-based Macleans magazine web portal, Mrs Miguna said her husband was supposed to travel back, but a date had not been fixed.

Police arrested Miguna at his Runda home on Friday.

EASE ANXIETY

The Canadian article quoted Mrs Miguna affirming that he had informed their three children that he would be travelling back to Canada. Miguna holds dual citizenship.

The children, she said, were expecting their father last weekend but he did not show up, with her efforts to trace him proving futile, the magazine reported.

She informed the children of their father’s arrests to ease their anxiety and mounting concerns.

She also said she tried to trace Miguna for several days and even made distress calls to the Canadian High Commission in Nairobi after the police failed to produce him in court, as ordered.

She said her husband was ‘just being used as a scapegoat’ by the State and its agents.

This is not the first time Miguna is being deported.

He moved to Canada in 1988 after he was imprisoned and tortured by the government of then President Daniel arap Moi.

His wife said Miguna wears glasses because his eyes were permanently damaged by the bright lights the police used during his torture.

After graduating from the University of Toronto and subsequent joining the Ontario bar, Miguna returned to Kenyan politics, working for Raila Odinga as an adviser.

He was arrested after he was involved in the swearing-in of Raila as the ‘people’s president’, which the State claimed was treasonable.

