Unmasked: The man with an acidic tongue

| Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:31, Updated February 8th 2018 at 11:35 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna is many things to many people.

To Raila Odinga and other leaders of the National Super Alliance, he is brilliant lawyer and a dependable ally.

To his critics he is an arrogant man with an acerbic tongue.

His stinging tongue has cast him into the limelight and culminated in his dramatic deportation on Tuesday night to Canada after he fell out with the authorities over his role in the controversial January 30 ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as ‘the people’s president’.

At the event witnessed by thousands of NASA followers, the fiery lawyer administered the oath that Raila took before his supporters, who thronged Uhuru Park grounds.

Two days later, Mr Miguna would get in the cross-hairs of the authorities after he directed NASA supporters to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits from their business premises.

PRESIDENT'S PORTRAITS

"Our coalition will produce legitimate portraits of 'President' Raila Odinga and we will distribute them ourselves,” he thundered.

At a press briefing, the lawyer dared Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to arrest him for administering the oath to the Opposition leader.

"We fought retired President Daniel arap Moi and defeated him. You (Matiang'i) are nothing," he said.

Unbeknown to many, Miguna's troubles did not begin after the controversial Raila oath ceremony last week.

Sources say Miguna had been on the radar of Jubilee politicians after consistently embarrassing them on TV talk shows prior to the October 26 repeat presidential polls.

Jubilee strategists were said to have retreated to come up with new tactics to tame Miguna, including keeping away from live TV talk shows where he was featured