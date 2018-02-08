Man killed for stealing 4Kgs of maize Next Story
Sh19m water project launched in Busia

By Ignatius Odanga | Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 7th 2018 at 21:54 GMT +3
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and KIWASH Director Michael Nicholson launch Alema Water Project in Funyula constituency. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard] 

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong yesterday launched a Sh19 million water project to benefit residents of Funyula constituency.

At least 12,000 families from Nangina and Agenga Nanguba wards will benefit from the Alema Water Project funded by the United States for International Development.

Speaking when he launched the project, Mr Ojaamong said he would work closely with development partners with view to bring development in the region.

He said the county government would soon embark on rehabilitating water sources across the county. “My aim is to ensure that no resident lacks water. There are good plans in place aimed at addressing water problem,” said Ojaamong.

County Commissioner Miheal ole Tialal, who was also present, warned saboteurs against destroying the newly launched Alema Water project, saying those netted would face full force of the law.

Other leaders present were Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi and Water Executive Bernard Yaite. 

