Bring back Miguna Miguna, NASA tells Jubilee government

By Timothy Makokha | Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 15:26, Updated February 7th 2018 at 15:29 GMT +3
Siaya Senator James Orengo and Dagoreti North MP Simba Arati at Milimani Law Court, Nairobi on Tuesday 06/02/18 during the ruling of Miguna Miguna case. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

NASA leaders are now demanding that National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna be brought back to the country.

The opposition leaders say the government did not follow the law in deporting Miguna and that the constitution allows dual citizenship.

ALSO READ: Man killed as police fire at Miguna supporters

Speaking to the press Wednesday afternoon at Milimani Law Courts, Siaya Senator James Orengo said Miguna must be brought back to his motherland.

Orengo accused the Jubilee government of deporting miguna, adding that the NASA legal team is pursuing the matter in court to ensure he is returned.

“Mr. Miguna cannot cease to be a Kenyan citizen. It’s not for the government of Kenya to determine whether Miguna is a citizen or not,” said Orengo.  

Orengo said the constitution of Kenya allows any Kenyan who is a citizen by birth to remain Kenyan unless one denounces the citizenship.

He said IEBC cleared Miguna to contest for Nairobi governor’s seat in the August 8 general elections since one of the IEBC requirements is that a candidate vying for any elective post must be Kenyan.

In a press statement while in Amsterdam, Miguna termed his deportation as a violation of his constitutional rights.

“I have never, ever renounced my Kenyan citizenship and will never do that. I’ve never even contemplated it,” said Miguna.

“Under Article 16 of the Constitution, a Kenyan by birth even if dual Citizen, can never lose his citizenship... Under Article 17, a foreigner who acquired Kenyan citizenship can lose it ... Miguna’s deportation violates our Constitution,” read part of Miguna statement.

ALSO READ: Outcry as Miguna is deported

A government official on Tuesday said Miguna was deported because he denounced his Kenyan citizenship.

