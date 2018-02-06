Court orders IG Boinnet to appear in court today over Miguna case

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 22:31 GMT +3

The Inspector General of Police and the boss of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have been summoned to appear in court today to explain why Miguna Miguna had not been produced.

High Court Judge Luka Kimaru on Monday summoned IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI boss George Kinoti after they failed to appear in court by 2pm as ordered.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, businessman Jimmi Wanjigi, and a host of NASA lawyers appeared in court yesterday to waiting for the presentation of Miguna.

While addressing the press, Raila accused the police of impunity and intimidation, claiming that his supporters were being harassed.

In court, Miguna's lawyer John Khaminwa had submitted that what was happening to his client was illegal.

At the same time, lawyer Harun Ndubi for the Law Society of Kenya sought to be enjoined in the matter.

Other lawyers representing Miguna are Otiende Amollo, Peter Kaluma, Nelson Havi, James Orengo, Mike Osunwa, and Edwin Sifuna.

The whereabouts of Miguna remained unclear on Monday.

At Lari Police Station, where he was reported to have spent the night, police officers who spoke to the media said Miguna was not there.

However, after a court order directed the police to produce Miguna in court by 2pm, three cars sounding sirens entered the station and left at high speed towards Nairobi.

The Standard could not, however, establish whether Miguna was in the vehicles.

Miguna was arrested at his Runda home last Friday, allegedly for his participation in the 'swearing-in' of Raila as the 'people's president'.

The High Court ordered his release on a cash bail of Sh50,000. But he was re-arrested at Githunguri Police Station and then moved overnight.