Mudavadi tells off Jubilee for withdrawing NASA leaders’ security

By Timothy Makokha | Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 18:04, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3
From left, NASA leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula addressing the press on 01/02/2018 at Okao Kenya headquarters in Nairobi [Photo/Pius Cheruiyot]

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said NASA leaders have a right to personal security, criticising Jubilee government for withdrawing his security and firearm.

“Being licenced to carry a firearm and having armed bodyguards isn’t a favour from Jubilee regime, It is a legal obligation of the State to render such protection unconditionally,” said Mudavadi in a press statement.

Being a former vice president and deputy prime Minister, Mudavadi said he deserves enough security that cannot be withdrawn at the whim of police, incumbent minister or president.

The ANC party leader insisted that he is not going to beg Jubilee regime or plead in courts for a right he ought to enjoy by law established.

“I warn Jubilee leaders that by completely violating the law, they’re setting a perilous precedent that will come to haunt them once out of power. It is just a matter of time before Jubilee leaders harvest what they have sowed by violating the rule of law,” he said.

He said the country is being held hostage by a regime that first lost legitimacy and now all civility and has now instituted a reign of terror.

“The struggle has entered another phase resulting from sadistic defilement of civil rights. This struggle is not about political parties because Jubilee dictatorship ruins all Kenyans. Police brutality, media shutdown and installation of police state hurt all Kenyans.”

Musalia Mudavadi
raila swearing in
NASA

