Standard Digital ranked top news site in Kenya

| Published Sat, February 3rd 2018 at 08:45, Updated February 3rd 2018 at 08:49 GMT +3

Two international sites, Google and YouTube are ahead of Standard Digital in the Kenyan market

The Standard Digital, www.standardmedia.co.ke, has been ranked the most popular news website in Kenya.

Only two international sites, Google and YouTube are ahead of Standard Digital in the Kenyan market.

ALSO READ: Arsenal fans want summer signing included in Aubameyang deal

“We are seeing a lot of news being consumed online and we are now using data to decide what type of content to publish,” said Standard Digital General Manager Robert Toroitich.

The rankings are according to Alexa, which is a worldwide system that estimates website traffic basing on data from a sample of millions of Internet users using one of many different browser extensions.

The traffic data is also obtained directly from websites that have installed the Alexa script on their site.

Standard Digital, a product of The Standard Group, delivers breaking news from across Kenya and the globe. It gives the audience information on the latest political stories, business, sports and entertainment.

Over the years, competition for the digital space has gotten stiffer with emerging sites spending millions of shillings in advertising, posing a threat to bigger news sites.

The good performance of Standard Digital can be attributed to timely upload of breaking news and consistency.

Standard Digital boasts two websites among the top ten sites in Kenya. Standard Digital Entertainment is ranked number nine, making it the leading entertainment site in Kenya.

“This year, we will be launching new niche content to ensure we bring on board the underserved audiences. We will also focus on debunking fake news; which a big global problem,” said Carole Kimutai, the managing editor of Standard Digital.

ALSO READ: Six police officers are suspects in murder case

Standard Digital has several products which deliver information to the public. They include KTN News (videos), UReport (Citizen Journalism), Standard Digital Entertainment and Game Yetu (Sports).