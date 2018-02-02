Standard Group assures viewers of KTN News

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 19:34, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3

Standard Group has assured viewers of KTN News that the matter of TV shutdown is being pursued in consultation with Communication Authority of Kenya and other relevant authorities to ensure the channel is restored.

In a public announcement, the Standard Group notified viewers, business partners and other stakeholders about efforts being made to ensure the TV channel is back on air.

“We wish to inform our esteemed viewers, business partners and other stakeholders that following the shutdown of KTN NEWS, as well as Citizen TV, NTV and Inooro TV on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018, by the Communications Authority of Kenya, we are pursuing all necessary means of engagement with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure a speedy resolution of this matter. Our position is that this unprecedented action is a violation of the freedom and independence of the media and the public’s right to access to information as provided for by Articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution of Kenya. The Standard Group’s other leading media platforms – The Standard, Standard Digital, KTN Home, Radio Maisha and The Nairobian are available and we encourage you to interact with them for your usual news, entertainment and business needs,” read the notice.

The Standard Group is the oldest Multimedia Media Company in Kenya which was established in 1902.