Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang released on cash bail of Sh50,000

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 17:16, Updated February 1st 2018 at 17:24 GMT +3

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang (third left) show "fist of Resist" along with his lawyers and fellow MPs at a corridor of a court in Ngong on 1st Feb, 2018. Kajwang was arrested in Nairobi on January 31st, 2018 and charged with being present and consenting to the adminstration of an oath contrary to section 59 (a) of the penal code.

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Tom Joseph Kajwang has been released on cash bail of Sh50,000 after spending night in police cells.

Kajwang’s arrest is linked to Raila’s ‘oath’ at Uhuru Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Ruaraka MP was taken to Milimani Law Courts Thursday afternoon where he was expected to face charges relating to participating in an illegal assembly and administering an illegal oath.

NASA MPs said the charges being preferred against Kajwang are fake as they stood in solidarity with him at the court.

He spent one night at the Kiambu police cells after he was arrested on Wednesday over what officials termed as his role in Tuesday’s symbolic ‘swearing-in’ of NASA leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’.

The legislator, who stood behind Raila during the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, was arrested at Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday afternoon and taken to the DCI headquarters for grilling.

The MP’s plea has been deferred to next Tuesday February 6.