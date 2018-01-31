TJ Kajwang arrested by flying squad

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 16:33, Updated January 31st 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3

Ruaraka MP Tom Kajwang has been arrested at the Milimani Law Courts by flying squad officers today in the afternoon.

“I have just been arrested by 8 Fly Squad policemen led by one PC Cheruiyot. Hon Kaluma and I had gone to the High Court before Justice Odunga where we were appearing as counsels for Parliamentary Service Commission in a case involving SRC. The contingent waylaid me from the courts exit as we left.”

ALSO READ: NASA supporters celebrate Raila 'oath'

The Member of Parliament has been taken to DCI headquarters in Kiambu for further probe.

Police sources have confirmed to Standard Digital that Kajwang’ could have been arrested in connection with his role in the controversial Raila Odinga’s oath.

Kajwang was one of the lawyers who was at the centre of the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony, an event that was organized by National Super Alliance. However, he does not feel sorry for participating in Raila’s oath taking as seen for a text message to newsrooms.

“If my arrest and prosecution will be the ultimate price I must pay for my role in the swearing of the People's President, so be it. That will be a small price to pay compared to what Raila Amolo Odinga has paid all his life for political justice in this country”.

The Uhuru Park event that declared Raila as the People’s president has been termed as a well-choreographed attempt to overthrow a legally constituted Government by the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

On Wednesday, the CS outlawed the National Resistance Movement and vowed to arrest those who associate with it.

Reports reaching our desk indicate that only Kajwang has been arrested, under unclear circumstances. Key players in Nasa’s 'swearing-in' ceremony have not issued a statement regarding his arrest.

ALSO READ: Strengthening political parties in Parliament could end wrangles