TV stations to remain off-air as Govt probes NRM link : CS Matiang'i

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 15:23, Updated January 31st 2018 at 16:08 GMT +3

Tv stations to remain off air as Govt conducts probe.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i termed the National Super Alliance events at Uhuru Park on Tuesday as a well-choreographed attempt to overthrow a legally constituted Government of Kenya.

In an address to the press, Matiang’i accused some media personalities of furthering the illegal act despite directive baring them to air Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ ceremony.

ALSO READ: NASA supporters celebrate Raila 'oath'

“Media owners and all relevant actors had been given a full security situation brief well ahead of the illegal activities of NASA. Unfortunately, some media houses chose to disregard this advice, their own code of ethics, self- regulations and moral responsibility to every Kenyan to safeguard security of their fellow citizens,” he said.

The CS, revealed that the Government has commenced full investigations around the purported swearing in of Raila Odinga which will extend to conspirators and facilitators and upon completion appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

He further said that all Tv stations that were shut down on Tuesday will remain off air as police conduct probe.

“Switching off of TVs and withdrawal of police from Uhuru Park was after Government intelligence learnt had that there was planned "massacre" that would have been blamed on the police and propelled by live coverage,” said Matiang’i.

According to sources, the State had vowed to revoke licenses of media houses that will broadcast live the planned NASA swearing-in ceremony.

In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Editors Guild said that some journalists were last Friday summoned at State House for unknown reasons.

“We have just learned today that on Friday last week, a section of media managers and select editors from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi, the objectives which were unknown. But the proceedings should be clear cause for alarm to the media and the public,” read part of the statement.

The continued coverage of NASA event led to the shutdown of KTN News, Citizen TV and NTV which are still currently off air on free to air and paid for platforms.

ALSO READ: Strengthening political parties in Parliament could end wrangles

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, in a Gazette Notice, Matiang’i declared the National Resistance Movement (NRM) as an organised criminal group as per the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010.