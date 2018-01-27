Family releases burial arrangements for late Yvonne Wamalwa

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 12:42, Updated January 27th 2018 at 22:21 GMT +3

The widow of former vice president Kijana Wamalwa, Yvonne Wamalwa, will be buried on Saturday, February 3 at her Milimani farm in Kitale.

ALSO READ: Uhuru: Yvonne a selfless leader

In a journey that will begin on Thursday at Lee Funeral Home, the body will leave for Consolata Shrine in Westlands for a requiem mass.

“The mass will be at 2 o’clock and thereafter the body taken to her home in Karen, Nairobi for an overnight stay,” said Chairman of the burial committee Musikari Kombo.

On Friday, the body will be airlifted to Kitale for another overnight stay at her matrimonial home in Milimani and subsequently buried on Saturday.

The former Minister added that plans are underway to bury Yvonne Wamalwa next to her husband’s grave.

Yvonne Wamalwa died on Thursday January 25 morning at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital while undergoing treatment.

She had been rushed to the hospital by her sister Stephanie Muite before her condition deteriorated.

Family sources have not disclosed the cause of her death but said Yvonne had been unwell in the past few weeks. Yvonne Wamalwa at a past function. Until her death, she served in various capacities including as an Australia envoy. [File| Standard]

Meanwhile, a section of women leaders wants the government to accord the widow of the former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa, a state burial.

ALSO READ: Uhuru, Mudavadi mourn the late Yvonne Wamalwa

The legislators from Trans Nzoia maintain that Yvonne died while serving as a senior government official and made tremendous contribution to her society that befits an honourable send off.

“She was the strength of many families and we are appealing to the government to recognise her contribution by according her a state burial,” said Trans Nzoia Women Representative Janet Nangabo.

Until her death, Yvonne Wamalwa was the deputy director in the Asia and Australasia Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.