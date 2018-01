| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 10:40, Updated January 26th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with claims that he defiled his nine-year-old daughter.

A neighbour said teachers raised the alarm after noticing blood on the girl's legs.

ALSO READ: UoN students protest Babu Owino's arrest

She told them her father had defiled her the previous night.

"His wife left last week after they fought," the neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said. Emuhaya OCPD Benson Kilonzo said the man would soon be taken to court.