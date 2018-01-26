Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation wins case Previous Story
Two planes detained at Wilson Airport

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 09:36, Updated January 26th 2018 at 09:48 GMT +3
Wilson airport, Nairobi. [Photo: Courtesy]

Two planes were yesterday detained at Wilson Airport over claims that they had engaged in illegal activities. The planes were headed for Somalia.

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Gilbert Kibe said the two airlines had removed the seats in the aircraft to make room for cargo. One of them was carrying miraa.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia warned passenger airlines against operating as cargo aircraft, saying it was a violation of the terms of their licences.

