Commission for University Education directed to shut down Presbyterian University

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 21:02 GMT +3

Adminstrations block of Presbyterian University of East Africa

The Ministry of Education has revoked the letter of interim authority to the Presbyterian University of East Africa, leaving the fate of over 1,000 students in limbo.

There was confusion at the main campus yesterday as students and lecturers discussed the latest development in hushed tones.

The management of the troubled institution is today expected to meet with students to communicate the way forward after their licence was withdrawn.

Acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, in a letter dated January 22, 2018, directed the Commission of University Education (CUE) to start the process of closing the institution, a matter that has triggered uncertainty among learners, lecturers and parents.

The institution, whose main campus is in Kikuyu Constituency, had been awarded the letter of interim authority in 2007.

But sources within the facility said they would not close the university, but instead seek an injunction to continue with operations.

The institution downplayed the closure directive, accusing the media of exaggerating the issue and saying there was a procedure that could tilt matters in their favour.

“It is a procedural matter and it means the university has mechanisms of reclaiming itself,” said an administrator who declined to be named.

He said the institution had been facing “internal challenges like any other university" and there was no need to drive the students into panic.

When The Standard visited the main campus yesterday, students were gathered in groups, pondering their next move.

A large crowd of students had assembled outside the administration block.

They claimed they had not been officially told anything as the management allegedly avoided them.

“They sent junior employees to tell us that the university will not be closed yet we know our fate is sealed,” said a student leader who sought anonymity.

They said there had been no learning after reporting to the university early this month.

“Lecturers told us they had not been paid. When we approached management, we were told to wait,” he added.

Not allowed

Attempts to seek comment from the management flopped as guards said they had been instructed not to allow “strangers” into the administration block.

There were reports that top management had been holed in a closed-door meeting since midday.

According to Matiang’i, institutions of higher learning should focus on improving the quality standards of main campuses.

The institution's Vice Chancellor John Mungania said students in the affected campuses had been moved to the main campus in Kikuyu.

A visit to a building formerly occupied by the institution’s city campus on Biashara Street revealed it had already been taken over by another institution.