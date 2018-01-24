Well-wishers offer help to school boy who herded livestock to raise fees

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 20:43, Updated January 24th 2018 at 20:47 GMT +3

Governor Mike Sonko giving a cheque to Joshua Kuyuni. The 13 year old boy who attained 400 marks in KCPE had resorted to herd livestock in Isinya to raise fees. [Photo/Standard]

Joshua Kuyuni, a 13-year-old orphaned boy who was forced to heard cows so as to raise fees to join Form One, on Wednesday left Nairobi for Tenwek High School to start his academic dreams .

This is after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and other well-wishers came to the rescue of the boy, formerly a pupil of Bridge International Academy Isinya, after he attained 400 marks in last year’s KCPE.

A day after his plight was highlighted on Standard Digital, the Governor, a Kiambu businessman from his former school and Kenyans living in the US, joined forces to ensure he achieves his dream of joining secondary school.

An elated Joshua finally joined Tenwek High School in Bomet County, two weeks after other Form Ones students reported to school.

“I thank God for all the well-wishers who were moved after reading my story. I am happy that I am finally joining form one and will study for four years without any hitches. I had totally given up and was contemplating repeating class eight,” said Joshua, whose dream is to be a surgeon.

Mr Sonko on Tuesday hosted Joshua at his office where he assured him of his continued support throughout the four years he will be at Tenwek High School in Bomet County.

“I was touched by Joshua’s plight after reading his story online. I want to assure him that I will continue supporting him through-out his academic journey,” said the Governor.

He gave him who gave the student a cheque of Sh26, 000 and Sh15, 000 for his shopping.

Jeff Njuguna, a Kiambu businessman paid Sh40, 000 for his first term fees and further gave him Sh25, 000 for school uniform and shopping.

A sponsor from Bridge International Academies, his former primary school also committed himself to cater for his school fees and shopping in secondary school.

At the same time, a group of Kenyans living in the US from Joshua’s rural home in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, came together with their other friends and raised a total of Sh54,000.