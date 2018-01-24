Uhuru Park closed down ahead of NASA swearing-in

| Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 09:21, Updated January 24th 2018 at 10:24 GMT +3

NASA and Nairobi business community had expressed interest in using the venue on January 30, 2018 [Courtesy]

Nairobi City County government has closed down Uhuru Park from any gathering and meetings effective January 23, 2018.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance usefulness to its visitors,” read a notice by Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.

The directive that is until further notice is poised raised suspicion of its timing within National Super Alliance (NASA) who had expressed interest in using the venue for their planned swearing-in on January 30.

Hitherto, a church and group posing as the Nairobi business Community had applied to use the city’s Uhuru Park on January 30.

Chairman of the Nairobi Business Community Wilfred Kamau in an address to the press had maintained they had been given a go ahead by the County Government to hold their event.

The group took a tour of the park on Tuesday 23, 2018 in readiness for their medical camp targeting street boys willing to get circumcised.

Sources close to NASA officials have intimated to Standard Digital that the opposition outfit has been mooting a change of venue for the planned swearing-in if Uhuru Park was to be sealed off by the police.