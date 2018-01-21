Jubilee leaders warn Raila over oath

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 14:27, Updated January 21st 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

A section of Jubilee leaders have dared NASA principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to go ahead with the planned swearing-in on January 30 as the people’s president and deputy president respectively, adding that they risk being arrested and charged with treason which is punishable by death.

Speaking during a function in Gatanga constituency, Kiambu County, the leaders who included Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe insisted that already there is a president who was elected on the October 26 during the repeat election.

Murathe said President Uhuru Kenyatta was legally sworn in by the Chief Justice and has the instruments of power as required by the constitution of Kenya.

The Jubilee leaders insisted that there is no need for the president to dialogue with opposition leaders, explaining that it’s time to focus on the development agenda for the country.

They at the same time urged Raila to read the bible he has been given by supporters and be guided by the truth that the government is stable under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

NASA has consistently refused to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as president, insisting on fighting for electoral reforms.

Supporters have continued to pile Pressure on Opposition chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to be sworn-in as People’s President and Deputy President respectively during People’s Assembly forums as they also denounce calls for dialogue.

Leaders from the Lower Eastern region, the bedrock of Kalonzo’s political support on Friday led residents in rejecting calls for dialogue between the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Instead, they demanded that the duo proceed with their scheduled ‘swearing-in’ ceremony on January 30.

At the People’s Assembly meeting for lower Eastern region convened at Machakos town and attended by all the NASA principals -- Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula -- the Wiper Democratic Party leader was seemingly swimming against the current.

“Listen, you people who do not want dialogue. As your leader, I must tell you the truth. If we will not hold a dialogue at the right time between now and 30th, there will be consequences,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo suggested that there was still room for a political deal that could offset the planned event. They said Uhuru should bear the greatest responsibility if the country degenerates into a conflict situation over his stubbornness.

“Mr Kenyatta cannot ignore the advice of the international community like the European Union which has warned that the country is on the verge of conflict if we leaders do not sit down and talk,” said Kalonzo.