UASU urges public varsities to fast track CBA talks

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 12:38, Updated January 21st 2018 at 12:48 GMT +3

Universities Academics Staff union Secretary General Constine Wesonga (right) with National chairman Muga K'Olale (center) and other UASU members during a meeting in Nakuru where they launched 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

The lecturers' union has called on public universities to finalise negotiations of the stalled 2017/2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga said the agreement was expected to resolve perennial pay disputes.

“The launch of the 2017/2021 CBA through collective bargaining shall help find solutions to the problems that have been affecting the universities over years,” said Dr Wasonga.

He said the 2017/2021 CBA was expected to begin on July 1, last year, and the accruing benefits to be paid as arrears.

Uasu and Inter-Public Universities Council Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) agreed to start negotiations on December 18, last year, that was to be concluded by January 31.

He noted that the 2017/2021 CBA was all about restructuring the salary scales of academic staff to ensure equity that would guarantee fair employment contracts.

“Delay in beginning negotiations on the 2017/2021 CBA means that benefits are already accruing though the fault lies with the IPUCCF that was not ready for the start of the process,” he said.

In the agreement, the dons said they were expecting the national government to deliver on the commitment to remit the arrears of pension due to the 2010/2013 CBA.

Wasonga said the pension of 2010/2013 CBA amounted to Sh1.56 billion while the 2013/2017 was Sh2 billion.

“The union is expecting the government to commit itself and pay all pension arrears,” he said.

The dons, who were speaking during launch of 2017/2021 CBA negotiations in Nakuru yesterday, took issue with introduction of new curriculum in primary schools saying the Ministry of Education did not invite Uasu to give their input.

In addition, the officials said the mode of funding universities in the 2017/2021 CBA should be made public for transparency.

UASU national vice chairman Joseph Mberia said that in the past, there was no clear structure on funding of universities, an issue that resulted in misappropriation of funds.