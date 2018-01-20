Babu Owino must be released, SONU chair tells Government

| Published Sat, January 20th 2018 at 12:46, Updated January 20th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3

University of Nairobi (UoN) School of Law students in Parklands, Nairobi protested on Saturday over the arrest of Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino.

The students were disgruntled about the arrest and vowed to agitate for the release of Mr Owino.

The protests were spearheaded by the chairman of the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (SONU), Jamal Birkan.

“Babu must be released or we release on them. Babu Owino is not wrong and the Government is trying to test what we can do. From today till Friday…till the day Babu will be released, we will release on them with no mercy,” an agitated Jamal told KTN News.

Owino was on Friday arrested by Flying Squad officers outside Parliament buildings for allegedly assaulting a parking attendant in Westlands on January 11.

He was apprehended after a video believed to be of him and his bodyguards roughing up a parking attendant went viral.

Owino allegedly refused to pay a parking ticket and instead resorted to assaulting the attendant.

The clip was obtained from CCTV footage at Fotris Plaza in Westlands, Nairobi.

The controversial legislator, however, denied the allegations saying he was in Mombasa on the said date and blamed Jubilee for the 'falsehoods'.

Owino was detained at Parklands police station.

“Been arrested held at parklands station, charges are two: Harboring an intention to overthrow the government and assault. It shall be well,” Owino posted on Facebook.

Last year, Owino was involved in a fistfight with Starehe MP Charles Ngajua Kanyi alias Jaguar at Parliament buildings.

This was after he was arrested and later released for allegedly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was released on a Sh500, 000 bail and two sureties of Sh1 million each.

He was facing charges of subversion and offensive conduct as well as an alternative charge of incitement to violence.

The embattled MP also risks losing his parliamentary seat after Francis Wambugu Mureithi of Jubilee Party filed petition against his election.

Mureithi has told the High Court that Babu Owino instigated violence at the polling station which disenfranchised his supporters during the August 8 General Election.

The lawmaker, while testifying before High Court in Nairobi in December 2017 denied that there was violence at the polling stations and that he did not attack his opponent Joshua Obiende of the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Owino told the High Court in Nairobi that Obiende is a sickly person, who has a condition of unexpected collapsing.

He maintained his rival collapsed on the Election Day and was hurt on the forehead.