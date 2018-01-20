Pressure mounts on Raila and Kalonzo over ‘swearing-in’ as legislators reject dialogue

| Published Sat, January 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 19th 2018 at 21:02 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka during the Machakos, Kitui and Makueni Peoples’ Assembly meeting at Machakos Golf Club on Friday January 19, 2018. [Boniface Okendo| Standard]

Pressure on Opposition chiefs Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to be sworn-in as People’s President and Deputy President respectively piled yesterday as their supporters denounced their dialogue offer.

Leaders from the Lower Eastern region, the bedrock of Kalonzo’s political support, led residents in rejecting calls for dialogue between the National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Instead, they demanded that the duo proceed with their scheduled ‘swearing-in’ ceremony on January 30.

Political deal

At the ‘People’s Assembly’ meeting for lower Eastern region convened at Machakos town and attended by all the NASA principals -- Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula -- the Wiper Democratic Party leader was seemingly swimming against the current.

“Listen, you people who do not want dialogue. As your leader, I must tell you the truth. If we will not hold a dialogue at the right time between now and 30th, there will be consequences,” said Kalonzo.

Kalonzo suggested that there was still room for a political deal that could offset the planned event. They said President Kenyatta should bear the greatest responsibility if the country degenerates into a conflict situation over his stubbornness.

“Mr Kenyatta cannot ignore the advice of the international community like the European Union which has warned that the country is on the verge of conflict if we leaders do not sit down and talk,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper party leader assertions seemed not to go down well with a majority of those in attendance, with some murmuring audibly that they do not want any talks.

Earlier, County Assembly speakers from the three Ukambani counties; George Ndotto (Kitui), Douglas Mbilu (Makueni) and Florence Mwangangi (Machakos), moved a public vote through acclamation, where it was unanimously agreed that there is no backtracking in the matter.

Wiper National chairman Kivutha Kibwana led senators and Members of the National Assembly from the region in endorsing the message of the people, saying the Akamba will not accept to be left behind in the clamour for change.

“We resisted colonisation by the British, but we have over the years remained at the political periphery. As leaders from the region, we do not recognise the election of Uhuru and won’t tolerate further marginalisation,” he said.

“We have no option but to join other like-minded Kenyans in charting a new destiny for the country. Nairobi is not far, on January 30, we will lead our supporters to Uhuru Park to witness the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila and Kalonzo, even if it means walking on foot,” added Prof Kibwana.

Wetang’ula was blunt in his speech, comparing the current situation in Kenya with where the Democratic Republic of Congo was in the mid-1990s under the reign of former President Mobutu Sese Seko.

Instruments of power

“Mobutu declined to speak with his main rival Laurent Kabila, even when the mood was for them to talk. He accepted to hold dialogue later with Mr Kabila when it was too late,” he warned.

But when they rose to speak, Raila and Mudavadi were of a different opinion, perhaps having read the mood of those in attendance at the meeting held at Machakos Golf Club.

“I have listened keenly to what everyone, especially leaders from the Lower Eastern, have said concerning our being sworn-in. This has too many issues for us to be told to accept and move on. On January 30, I invite all of you to Uhuru Park for the swearing-in ceremony,” Raila declared.

Present at the meeting were senators Enoch Wambua (Kitui), his counterparts Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni) and Boniface Kabaka (Machakos) and MPs Joyce Kasimbi (Machakos), Rose Museo (Makueni) and Irene Kasalu (Kitui).

At the meeting yesterday, Mr Wambua handed each of the the NASA chiefs a bow, arrows and a quiver, which he noted are the Kamba instruments of power. The three women MPs gifted Raila and Kalonzo a Bible that will be used for the planned fete.