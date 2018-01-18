Students to start applying for university courses

| Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 17th 2018 at 23:37 GMT +3

CEO Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) John Muraguri flanked by Representative of private universities board Professor Mumo Kisau brief the press on first revision of degree and diploma choices for the 2018/2019 placement by KUCCPS on 17th January 2018

Candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams earlier than last year can enrol for diploma and certificate courses through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

KUCCPS also announced that 70,073 students who scored a mean grade of C+ (46 points) and above in the 2017 exams could apply to join public and private universities for Government-sponsored degree courses.

The online applications scheduled for January 24 to February 14 will also see candidates who scored at least a C- of 32 points seek placement for diploma courses in tertiary institutions.

Announcing the fresh application and first revision of courses, KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer John Muraguri said those who scored at least a mean grade D of 18 points could seek consideration for craft certificate courses in tertiary institutions.

He encouraged students who scored D- to take artisan courses while those with E can enroll for National Vocational Certificate courses.

Asked to explain how private universities would cope with the fact that all candidates for degrees could be absorbed in the 31 public universities, Mr Muraguri said they could make their own choices.

“It is a free market. The eligible candidates can choose to go to public or private universities,” he said.