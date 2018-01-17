Kalonzo: It was a normal meeting

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 16th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3

Kalonzo Musyoka

Opposition leaders yesterday met yet again, but details of their talks remained confidential.

Sources had indicated that the talks would centre on the planned swearing-in, wrangles over parliamentary seats, and the push for dialogue with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said he had met the other three NASA principals – Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, and Moses Wetang’ula - in Nairobi yesterday.

Mr Kalonzo, however, declined to share the details of the meeting that was held at Mr Mudavadi’s Lavington home.

In a text message - after initially declining to comment on the matter on the phone - the former vice president described the deliberations as a 'normal consultative meeting'.

“If there was a need to brief the press, we would have called you,” he said.

Sources indicated that the meeting lasted more than two hours and revolved around the planned swearing-in and the wrangles among the partner parties over the sharing of three Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) positions.

Last evening, the coalition sent out an invite for a press briefing to be held this morning at the Okoa Kenya offices.

It was not immediately clear whether the briefing would be addressed by Mr Raila and his co-principals. Some ODM MPs led by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had indicated that there were plans to launch a signature collection campaign among the Opposition's 154 MPs in support of Raila's oath-taking.

Sources told The Standard that the meeting was also attended by Siaya Senator James Orengo, former Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama, and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed. Mr Muthama confirmed attending the meeting. Muthama said yesterday’s meeting was to deliberate on the issues of the January 30 swearing-in of Raila Odinga as the people's president.

“As you know the swearing-in is coming soon. We are trying to make sure everything goes as planned. On the other hand, we want to ensure that the coalition is united as we move to our big day,” he said.

He also explained that there were heightened calls for talks from foreign envoys and religious leaders and that the NASA leadership had decided to give them time and see how it goes.

“We have decided to listen to those calling for talks. At the same time we are going on with our plans. That is why there is a flurry of meetings,” Mr Muthama said.

The opposition leaders were said to be willing to have structured dialogue with Jubilee over electoral justice even as they indicated their resolve to push on with the planned swearing-in.

This Friday, the team heads to Ukambani for a people’s assembly meeting. At the last people’s assembly meeting in Kakamega, the principals vowed not to cancel the swearing-in.