Policemen attached to NTSA recalled for redeployment

At least 100 police officers who had been attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have been recalled to police headquarters.

The officers were Monday sent on ten days leave after which they will report to police headquarters for redeployment.

This now leaves NTSA with their main duties, which include regulation of the road transport system.

This follows a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta that all NTSA officers be withdrawn from Kenyan roads and leave the duties to the traffic police and especially on highways.

Uhuru said the latest directive is part of efforts by the government to curb road crashes.

“We have decided that all NTSA officers withdraw from the roads and leave traffic work to the police. We want to see if we can restore order on the roads,” the President said.

The president said about 80 percent of road crashes are caused by careless driving and disregard for the traffic laws.

“The government will play its part but Kenyans must also play their part. As a passenger, you have a responsibility to ensure the driver observes the rules. Passengers should not be the ones urging drivers to speed,” he said.

The police officers were part the 200 that were in July 2016 seconded to NTSA to help in enforcing law on roads.

The officers were charged with checking speed limits, drunk driving and enforcing the NTSA Act besides operationalising instant fines in case of minor offences.

The duties have since been taken over by the traffic personnel under the command of the commandant and County Commanders.

There have been calls to either disband or restructure NTSA which had failed to ensure safety on Kenyan road.

Hundreds of Kenyans have died in the recent past due to road carnage, the worst incident being the one at Migaa where at least 35 people were killed.

The latest incident happened on Saturday night along the Wajir-Garissa road where four passengers were killed and ten others injured after a bus rammed onto a stationary trailer.