Woman died minutes after accompanying her husband to a funeral in Siaya

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 19:26 GMT +3

Bama Hospital in Siaya County

A woman collapsed and died minutes after accompanying her husband to a funeral in Siaya on Saturday.

Mourners had gathered at Awelo village in Alego for the funeral of Mary Gorrety Ofafa, a professor who worked at Kenyatta University.

Moments before mass, Achola Wao, a professional colleague, was asked by the master of ceremonies to eulogise Ms Ofafa, who was a close family friend.

His wife, Hellen Achola, accompanied him to the podium but returned to her seat shortly after. She collapsed a few minutes later.

Shocked mourners rushed to give her first aid as her shaken husband walked back to his seat, unable to give his speech. Efforts to resuscitate her by a son of Prof Ofafa who is a doctor in the United Kingdom proved futile.

"We were all shocked because she appeared very well as she accompanied her husband to eulogise their friend, who is my aunt. I can vividly recall she woke up for a few minutes after collapsing but then lost consciousness again,” said a mourner.

The doctor told mourners that Ms Achola needed hospital attention and she was rushed to a private hospital in Siaya town, where she died.

Prof Wao told The Standard that his wife was hypertensive although she was on medication. He confirmed that his wife died while receiving treatment at Bama Hospital.

“My beautiful wife was a quick thinker and a disciplinarian. She was a wonderful and God-fearing woman. I will greatly miss her. I am still in shock,” he said.

Achola worked as a counsellor at Kianda Girls’ High School.

