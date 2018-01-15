Maluki Kitili endorsed for Kitui West seat as Nyenze's widow jostles for ticket

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 19:19 GMT +3

The late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze

Three Wiper party Members of the County Assembly have backed Nairobi businessman Maluki Kitili, who hopes to replace the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze.

Mr Kitili's bid to secure the Wiper ticket for the seat received a huge boost on Saturday, when the three out of four elected MCAs from the constituency endorsed his candidacy.

ALSO READ: Nyenze’s burial underway in Kitui County

The aspirant's father, the late Kitili Mwendwa, and mother, Nyiva Mwendwa, once served as MPs for the area.

The MCAs including David Thuvi (Kwa Kithumula/Mutonga), Sylvester Kitheka (Matinyani) and Felix Mbevo (Mutonguni) endorsed Kitili during the official launch of his bid for the seat at Kwa Mukoma grounds.

The MCAs said Kitili was the best candidate to take Kitui West to the next level.

“We have many candidates running for the seat but we feel Maluki represents the future because of his exposure, temperament and accessibility. As grassroots leaders we have a duty to guide the electorate in making the right choices,” said Mr Kitheka.

During tomorrow’s Wiper party nominations, Kitili will face Nyenze's window, Edith Nyenze.

Ms Nyenze’s bid has received backing from Kauwi MCA Jane Mutua.

ALSO READ: How late Nyenze was thrust into Kanu politics