Five MCAs arrested for blocking new school head released on bond

Five Makueni MCAs arrested on Thursday arraigned in court for blocking new school head (Photo: Courtesy)

Makueni, Kenya: Five Makueni MCAs arrested on Thursday for blocking new school head from taking over at St. Joseph’s Girls-Kibwezi were arraigned in Kilungu Law Courts and released on Sh500,000 bond each with a surety of the same amount.

The five were two elected and three nominated MCAs who included: Nicholas Maitha (Thange ward), Jades kalunda (Kikumbulyu South), Miriam Musyoka, Urbanus Wambua and Janet Ngina.

They were charged with incitement to violence, undermining the authority of a public officer and conspiracy to cause injury.

The county legislators were appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Muiru where they pleaded not guilty.

The court released them on Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh300,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on March 14.

The MCAs in court were accompanied by Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu and Makueni MP Dan Mwanzo.