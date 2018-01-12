Five Makueni MCAs arrested for blocking newly posted school head Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Eastern

Five MCAs arrested for blocking new school head released on bond

By Steve Nzioka | Published Fri, January 12th 2018 at 16:33, Updated January 12th 2018 at 17:05 GMT +3
Five Makueni MCAs arrested on Thursday arraigned in court for blocking new school head (Photo: Courtesy)

In summary

  • Five Makueni MCAs arrested on Thursday arraigned in court for blocking new school head from taking over at St. Joseph’s Girls-Kibwezi. 
  • They were charged with incitement to violence, undermining the authority of a public officer and conspiracy to cause injury.

Makueni, Kenya: Five Makueni MCAs arrested on Thursday for blocking new school head from taking over at St. Joseph’s Girls-Kibwezi were arraigned in Kilungu Law Courts and released on Sh500,000 bond each with a surety of the same amount.

The five were two elected and three nominated MCAs who included: Nicholas Maitha (Thange ward), Jades kalunda (Kikumbulyu South), Miriam Musyoka, Urbanus Wambua and Janet Ngina.

ALSO READ: Policeman shot dead by suspected thugs in Kayole, Nairobi

They were charged with incitement to violence, undermining the authority of a public officer and conspiracy to cause injury.

The county legislators were appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Muiru where they pleaded not guilty.

The court released them on Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh300,000 each.

The case will be mentioned on March 14.

The MCAs in court were accompanied by Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu and Makueni MP Dan Mwanzo.

RELATED TOPICS:
Makueni
CS Matiang'i
St. Joseph’s Girls-Kibwezi

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Policeman kills boss, injures two officers at Makueni police station

Policeman kills boss, injures two officers at Makueni police station

Three killed while harvesting sand in Makueni

Three killed while harvesting sand in Makueni

Kajiado Governor threatens to disconnect water supply to Machakos, Makueni counties

Kajiado Governor threatens to disconnect water supply to Machakos, Makueni counties

Stage set for Kenya Pipeline Thange races: Kenya Pipeline Thange cross country on tomorrow

Stage set for Kenya Pipeline Thange races: Kenya Pipeline Thange cross country on tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

Eastern

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited