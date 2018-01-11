Police arrest five MCAs for chasing away newly posted principal

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 16:30, Updated January 11th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

Makueni, Kenya: Five MCAs were arrested and detained at Mtito-Andei police station following chaos that erupted at St. Joseph’s Girls-Kibwezi during the ushering in of a new principal.

Police officers had to intervene after local community, members of County Assembly (MCA’S) and the school Board of Management (BOM) blocked the newly-posted principal Rose Kiragu and education officials from accessing the school premises.

Before the fracas, there was a meeting that was attended by the MCAs, Makueni Teachers Service Commission officials and the sub-county education stakeholders where there was a disagreement.

Those arrested were Nicholas Maitha (Thang'e ward), Jades Kalunda (Kikumbulyu) and nominated MCAs: vocal politician Urbanus Wambua alias Councilor Kana, Janet Ngina, and Miriam Musyoka.

Maitha maintained that they will not accept a non-performer in the school.

Sources alleged that the principal was formerly from Keruoya Girls before posted to undisclosed institute where she was demoted and subsequently transferred to St. Josephs Girls during the nationwide transfer of school heads. Five MCAs who have been arrested for blocking newly posted school head in Makueni .(Photo: Courtesy)

Members of the community who spoke to The standard and sought anonymity for fear of being arrested said they could not accept a non-performer to the school who had been chased from several schools.

“The tenders that we have been getting from this school will vanish. They will be given to people from other counties," one revealed seeking not to be disclosed.

The county commissioner maintained that they will ensure that none distracts implementation of government policies.

"We won't allow anyone to block government policies from implementation," said Maalim Mohammed who was categorical that anyone can work anywhere in the republic.

