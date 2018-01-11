MCAs move to evict new principal

| Published Thu, January 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 10th 2018 at 20:49 GMT +3

MCAs protest the posting of Alex Maina from Oloolaiser Boys to Friends School Kamusinga to replace former principal Edwin Namachanja. [Photo: Courtesy]

Some members of the county assembly stormed Friends School Kamusinga to evict the newly-posted principal yesterday.

The MCAs were against the posting of Alex Maina from Oloolaiser Boys to the school to replace former principal Edwin Namachanja.

ALSO READ: CS defends KCPE exams outcome

MCAs Aggrey Mulongo (Kibingei), Elvis Abuka (Milima), Stephen Wafula (SoySambu) and Luke Opwora (nominated) stormed the school demanding that the new principal leaves immediately.

The MCAs forced the head teacher out of his office and later locked it with a chain and padlock they had brought.

Mr Maina was rescued by police who asked the ward reps to take their grievances to the education office.

"Ours is purely about academics and education and nothing political. We want the principal to leave the school as he is not welcome here," said Mr Mulongo.

Last week, Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said he would not allow new principals to be transferred to the schools.

Mr Wangamati said he would not allow school heads who don't have good track record to lead schools in the area.

"We will not accept principals who have failed to come and lead our top performing schools. This is nothing political or tribal but purely based on academic performance," he said.

ALSO READ: New curriculum roll-out now pushed to 2019