Baringo Senator Gideon Moi elected ICT committee chairman

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 9th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi is the new chairman of the Senate committee on Information and Communication Technology.

Gideon was elected unopposed on Tuesday as senators took to the ballot to choose chairpersons and their vice chairpersons to five committees.

He will be deputised by nominated Senator Halake Abshiro.

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito will be in charge of the Health committee while his Embu counterpart Njeru Ndwiga will head the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries committee.

Other new committee chairpersons include Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina (Energy) and Nyandarua's Mwangi Githiomi (Land, Environment and Natural Resources).

Gideon thanked his colleagues for expressing confidence in his leadership and pledged to make the committee dynamic.

“I am happy and delighted that my colleagues settled on me as their chairman. I promise to carry expectations they have on me to the expected standards. The committee will do its part to ensure the benefits of ICT reach even the far-flung areas,” he said.

The senator said his committee would ensure as many people as possible reap the benefits of the ICT sector.

He said his team would fast-track audit on technologies currently being used in Kenya to find out why ICT infrastructure has not reached certain parts of the country.

