MP didn't win fairly, says rival Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Threats to petitioners derail Governor Sonko's poll petition

By Paul Ogemba | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

Threats to two voters who went to court to challenge the election of Governor Mike Sonko have stalled the hearing of the case.

The case was scheduled to begin yesterday but lawyer Anthony Oluoch, for the voters Japheth Moroko and Zacheus Okoth, said his clients were afraid of coming to court.

ALSO READ: Polo: Samurai edge out Royal Salute

“The threats to the petitioners started in late December last year and have intensified. The fear they have for their lives is real. It cannot be taken lightly with the possibility that something could happen to them,” said Mr Oluoch.

Even after Justice Msagha Mbogholi gave Oluoch two hours to have the matter reported to the police so the case could proceed, the two did not show up. The judge adjourned the hearing.

Moroko was meant to be the first of 27 witnesses listed to testify against Sonko’s victory on August 8 last year.

Sonko's lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui opposed the adjournment, arguing the threats were only hearsay since no evidence had been submitted.

“The gravity of those threats would have prompted them to file an affidavit in court but they have not said anything to prove those claims. They should have even reported the matter to the police and filed the report to prove the claims,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The petitioners want the election results seat nullified for alleged irregularities and illegalities.

RELATED TOPICS:
governor mike sonko
sonko
Nairobi
evans kidero
iebc

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Economy: Is the worst of 2017 slowdown over?

Economy: Is the worst of 2017 slowdown over?

Magufuli Government behind my shooting, says Opposition politician Tundu Lissu

Magufuli Government behind my shooting, says Opposition politician Tundu Lissu

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Crying shame of city’s national monuments

Crying shame of city’s national monuments

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

REA Gets New CEO:Mbugua is now the the substantive CEO
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

REA Gets New CEO:Mbugua is now the the substantive CEO

SGR Retrenchment:Company refute claims that they have sacked workers
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

SGR Retrenchment:Company refute claims that they have sacked workers

Kirango's Battle:2 year-old fight with rare condition called Colostomy
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Kirango's Battle:2 year-old fight with rare condition called Colostomy

Karebe Goldmine Row:Firm refute claims that they acquired mining license illegally
KTN NEWS / 9 hours ago

Karebe Goldmine Row:Firm refute claims that they acquired mining license illegally

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited