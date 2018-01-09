Threats to petitioners derail Governor Sonko's poll petition

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 23:05 GMT +3

Threats to two voters who went to court to challenge the election of Governor Mike Sonko have stalled the hearing of the case.

The case was scheduled to begin yesterday but lawyer Anthony Oluoch, for the voters Japheth Moroko and Zacheus Okoth, said his clients were afraid of coming to court.

“The threats to the petitioners started in late December last year and have intensified. The fear they have for their lives is real. It cannot be taken lightly with the possibility that something could happen to them,” said Mr Oluoch.

Even after Justice Msagha Mbogholi gave Oluoch two hours to have the matter reported to the police so the case could proceed, the two did not show up. The judge adjourned the hearing.

Moroko was meant to be the first of 27 witnesses listed to testify against Sonko’s victory on August 8 last year.

Sonko's lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui opposed the adjournment, arguing the threats were only hearsay since no evidence had been submitted.

“The gravity of those threats would have prompted them to file an affidavit in court but they have not said anything to prove those claims. They should have even reported the matter to the police and filed the report to prove the claims,” said Mr Kinyanjui.

The petitioners want the election results seat nullified for alleged irregularities and illegalities.