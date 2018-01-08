County to appeal Sh38m awarded to victims of toxic jab Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Western

Join NASA now, MP tells Eugene Wamalwa

By Jackline Inyanji | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 14:45, Updated January 8th 2018 at 16:27 GMT +3
Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi escorts Water CS Eugene Wamalwa to safety when the irate crowd wanted him to leave the Maragoli Cultural festivals on Boxing day.  [Eric Lungai, Standard]

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has been asked to ditch Jubilee party and join NASA in preparation for 2022 politics.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito said the challenge Wamalwa was facing in Jubilee was as a result of making wrong choices.

ALSO READ: Jitters in Wiper over Kalonzo political career

“I want to urge Wamalwa to join NASA where he will be at home and valued. He should come back home, I was once in Jubilee but because of dishonesty I quit,” he said.

Mr Kizito said he was once a Jubilee member but joined ODM, an affiliate party in NASA.

"In ODM I feel at home. I have worked with the ODM party leader before and have also been receiving advice from Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, unlike in Jubilee where I had no say,” he said.

“People love him, he need to join us so that we plan for 2022 politics. We don’t want to see him waste his political aspirations. He should work with us,” he added.

Kizito said Wamalwa should accept to work with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

RELATED TOPICS:
Eugene Wamalwa
NASA
Musalia Mudavadi

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Raila: Our demands to Uhuru, Ruto

Raila: Our demands to Uhuru, Ruto

Senator gifts Raila with Bible for ‘swearing in’ (photos)

Senator gifts Raila with Bible for ‘swearing in’ (photos)

Raila announces ‘swearing-in’ date

Raila announces ‘swearing-in’ date

Kalonzo: I want to have a chat with Uhuru

Kalonzo: I want to have a chat with Uhuru

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Western

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Chairman of Chai SACCO, Boniface Ayub on SACCO business
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Chairman of Chai SACCO, Boniface Ayub on SACCO business

Farmers scale-up investment in crop: Next Frontier
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Farmers scale-up investment in crop: Next Frontier

Several properties up for auction: Auctioneers paradise
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Several properties up for auction: Auctioneers paradise

Multi billion, SIDEP project has been launched at Kwale County
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Multi billion, SIDEP project has been launched at Kwale County

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited