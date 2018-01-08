Join NASA now, MP tells Eugene Wamalwa

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 14:45, Updated January 8th 2018 at 16:27 GMT +3

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi escorts Water CS Eugene Wamalwa to safety when the irate crowd wanted him to leave the Maragoli Cultural festivals on Boxing day. [Eric Lungai, Standard]

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has been asked to ditch Jubilee party and join NASA in preparation for 2022 politics.

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito said the challenge Wamalwa was facing in Jubilee was as a result of making wrong choices.

“I want to urge Wamalwa to join NASA where he will be at home and valued. He should come back home, I was once in Jubilee but because of dishonesty I quit,” he said.

Mr Kizito said he was once a Jubilee member but joined ODM, an affiliate party in NASA.

"In ODM I feel at home. I have worked with the ODM party leader before and have also been receiving advice from Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, unlike in Jubilee where I had no say,” he said.

“People love him, he need to join us so that we plan for 2022 politics. We don’t want to see him waste his political aspirations. He should work with us,” he added.

Kizito said Wamalwa should accept to work with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and NASA leader Raila Odinga.