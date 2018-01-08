Kim vows to mass-produce missiles Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Female stars dressed in black to show support for sexual assault victims

By AFP | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 11:25, Updated January 8th 2018 at 11:31 GMT +3
The cast and producers of 'Big Little Lies' pose with their award at 2018’s Golden Globe Awards. [Photo: Courtesy]

Hollywood spoke with one voice at the Golden Globes on Sunday to declare war on the film industry's culture of sexual harassment and abuse, as it kicked off its annual awards season on a rare serious note.

Popular crime drama "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" was the big winner of the night with four trophies, giving it momentum ahead of the all-important Oscars in March.

The awards podium played second fiddle at times to the clarion call coming from numerous stars about the need to heal and move forward.

"Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have," actress and media powerhouse Oprah Winfrey told the audience at the Beverly Hilton as she accepted a lifetime achievement award.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up!" she added, earning a standing ovation.

The industry's elite turned the red carpet black for the Globes, avoiding bright colors in a fashionable refutation of disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein and others ensnared in allegations of misconduct.

And fittingly, it was a big night for movies and TV shows telling women's stories, such as Three Billboards and coming-of-age tale "Lady Bird" on the film side, and TV juggernauts The Handmaid's Tale and Big Little Lies.

The overall message at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's champagne-drenched annual prize-giving was a call for continued change.

"People are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry... It's everywhere," Meryl Streep, who was nominated for her work in media drama "The Post," said on the red carpet.

Time's up

Seth Meyers, making his debut as Golden Globes host, opened the show with joke after joke about Hollywood's post-Weinstein reckoning.

"It's 2018, marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't. It's going to be a good year," the late night NBC funnyman said.

"For the male nominees in the room tonight, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."

Leading the pack by the end of the night was "Three Billboards," Martin McDonagh's searing film about a mother who battles local authorities to solve her daughter's murder.

"The women are not here for the food, they're here for the work," McDormand said to applause, noting the tectonic shift in our industry's power structure.

RELATED TOPICS:
golden globe awards
oprah winfrey
2018 globe awards

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Chairman of Chai SACCO, Boniface Ayub on SACCO business
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Chairman of Chai SACCO, Boniface Ayub on SACCO business

Farmers scale-up investment in crop: Next Frontier
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Farmers scale-up investment in crop: Next Frontier

Several properties up for auction: Auctioneers paradise
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Several properties up for auction: Auctioneers paradise

Multi billion, SIDEP project has been launched at Kwale County
KTN NEWS / 2 hours ago

Multi billion, SIDEP project has been launched at Kwale County

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited