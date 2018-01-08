Three family members die in Narok accident

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 7th 2018 at 22:06 GMT +3

Three people from the same family died on Sunday when their vehicle was involved in an accident along the Bomet-Narok road.

The three died on the spot as two others in the same car escaped with injuries.

Area police boss Joseph Kisombe said the front tyre burst before the car rolled several times.

"Two women and a man were killed in the accident. Another man and a woman, who was the driver, had minor injuries," said Mr Kisombe.

"The injured sustained minor head and chest injuries and are in stable condition at Narok County Hospital," he added.

Doctors at the hospital said the survivors were responding well to treatment and would soon be discharged.

The five were travelling back to Nairobi after attending a funeral in their rural home in Kisii County.

A source said the dead were a woman, her daughter and a cousin. Those who survived were the woman's father and sister.

The wreckage was towed to Narok Police Station while the bodies of the victims were moved to the Narok County Hospital mortuary.

Police and Kenya Red Cross Society officials arrived on the scene after the accident but found the three already dead.

Festive season

This adds to the number of accidents in Kenya since the start of the festive season. Close to 300 people have so far been killed in accidents across the country.

Kenya loses an average of 3,000 lives through road accidents annually. This puts Kenya among countries with the highest rate of road carnage globally.

The national government has put in place mechanisms in an effort to curb the accident rate.

In 2014, Legal Notice No 23 was introduced and published in the Kenya Gazette. The notice outlines guidelines on the management of public service vehicles.

One of the most notable recent accidents involved Wahome Gakuru, the immediate former governor of Nyeri County, who died on November 17 after a guard rail sliced through his official vehicle in Murang'a County.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has come under fire for failing to tame road accidents, with some calling for its disbandment.

