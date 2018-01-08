Missing girl in protection has been found, says agency

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 7th 2018 at 21:43 GMT +3

Witness Protection Agency. [Photo: Courtesy]

The 14-year-old-girl who went missing from protective custody has been found.

The girl, according to the Witness Protection Agency, was expected to testify against a police officer who allegedly defiled her in a cell at the Murang’a Police Station last year in October. She went missing on December 9 after taking the evening meal.

The girl had been arrested in connection with the missing property of a Murang’a University student but was allegedly defiled in a police cell.

Security and safety

Calvine Oredi, a principal public relations officer at the agency, yesterday said the girl was safe and was set to appear in court to testify against the constable.

“The agency wishes to clarify that the minor has now been found safe from her hideout. She will be presented to court in the ongoing defilement case immediately the court confirms the next hearing date,” read the statement from the agency.

The Witness Protection Agency cautioned against allegations that may affect the security and safety of the minor and interfere with the case.

When the girl disappeared from the safe house in December, her mother raised the alarm, complaining that the Government did not seem to be concerned about her daughter’s safety.

“I have been tossed from one office to the other and directed to visit the agency’s headquarters in Milimani in Nairobi,” the mother had said.

Before her disappearance, the girl had been escorted to her former primary school to sit for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination.