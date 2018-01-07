Iran bans English in primary schools after leader's warning

| Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 17:43, Updated January 7th 2018 at 17:50 GMT +3

Iran has banned the teaching of English in primary schools, a senior education official said, after the country’s Supreme Leader said early learning of the language opened the way to a Western “cultural invasion”.

“Teaching English in government and non-government primary schools in the official curriculum is against laws and regulations,” Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run High Education Council, told state television late on Saturday.

