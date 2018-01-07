Raila maintains road to Canaan unstoppable at burial of prof Juma

| Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 6th 2018 at 22:03 GMT +3

Bungoma senator Mosses Wetang'ula, ANC laeder Musalia Mudavadi, Hon. Raila Odinga and Busia Senator Amos Wako during burial service of Prof Calistious Juma of Harvard University at his Budalang'i rural home on Jan 6, 2017. They asked their supporters to remain steadfast in their quest for electoral justice in the country. [Chrispen Sechere| Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has insisted he will take oath of office, even as it remained unclear where the inaugural People’s Assembly meeting will be held today.

By yesterday, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was said to have joined Raila and other NASA leaders in Kisumu to put final touches on the planned meeting.

ALSO READ: Raila's latest plan in State House fight

“They are meeting today (yesterday) in Kisumu for final preparations but the venue is yet to be confirmed,” said the county head of communications, Dickson Rayori.

Oparanya could not be reached for comment but a check in Kakamega showed no preparations were being made for the meeting.

Notify area OCS

Western regional police commander Moses Ombati said the law requires anyone intending to hold such a meeting to notify area OCS.

“I am not sure whether they have complied with the law but I should be able to confirm to you that later,” he said.

Local NASA politicians however said the meeting would go on as planned.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, some businessmen in Kakamega town said they were fearing that chaos could erupt during the meeting and disrupt businesses like was the case with NASA protests during the elections. “We are afraid of pandemonium that could lead to loss of lives and property in this town. We urge NASA leaders to shelve their plan and focus on uniting Kenyans,” said trader Moses Muchesia.

On Friday night, Raila held closed-door talks with area governors and MPs at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel in Kisumu in what was said to be a meeting to finalise the grand plan to establish the People’s Assembly and swear in the opposition chief by end of the month.

ALSO READ: NASA says Raila-Kalonzo swearing-in committee in place

Raila’s security detail stopped journalists from filming or taking photos of the leaders at the hotel.

This happened as leaders streamed into the hotel one by one. It was Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama who arrived first among the governors. He then joined East African Legislative Assembly member Oburu Oginga who had had already arrived at the meeting.

By sunset, several leaders and technocrats had arrived at the hotel.

It is through the People’s Assembly that Raila hopes to rise to power even after President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn into office. Raila and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka has scheduled meetings with delegates from 23 counties in the lead-up to the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking during the burial of renowned Kenyan scholar Prof Calestous Juma at Bumina village in Budalang’i yesterday, the Opposition chief told supporters to prepare to soldier on until they “reach Canaan”.

People’s president

He said Kenyans are the ones piling pressure on him to accept to be sworn-in as the people’s president.

ALSO READ: Orengo: Raila oath plan on

“I am telling Kenyans that our journey to Canaan is on course and we shall reach there whether they like it or not,” he said.

NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi said the alliance would continue pushing for electoral justice. Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said the country was broke and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo was now controlling a “ghost budget”.

Wetang’ula said NASA would not allow the idea of “accept and move on” anymore. “We shall continue pushing for electoral justice so that Kenyans can walk together as a people,” he said.

Busia Woman Rep Florence Mutua, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Geoffrey Osotsi (nominated) and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri said Prof Juma deserved state recognition.

[Ignatius Odanga and John Shilitsa and Kepher Otieno]