Woman charged with theft of Sh224,000

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 11:06, Updated January 6th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

An employee of the White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri was yesterday charged with theft of Sh224,000.

Tabitha Muthoni appeared before Resident Magistrate Irene Muthee.

She was charged that on diverse dates between December 1 and 31, 2017, she stole cash that came into her possession by virtue of her employment.

Muthoni, however, through lawyer Wachira Wamahiu denied the charges. She was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000 and a similar surety.

Mention was fixed on January 18.