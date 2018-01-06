Woman charged with theft of Sh224,000

Kiraitu turns his back on Munya’s pet projects Previous Story
By Nderitu Gichure | Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 11:06, Updated January 6th 2018 at 11:13 GMT +3
An employee of the White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri was yesterday charged with theft of Sh224,000.

Tabitha Muthoni appeared before Resident Magistrate Irene Muthee.

ALSO READ: Embu woman jailed for six months over Mpesa funds

She was charged that on diverse dates between December 1 and 31, 2017, she stole cash that came into her possession by virtue of her employment.

Muthoni, however, through lawyer Wachira Wamahiu denied the charges. She was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000 with an alternative bond of Sh100,000 and a similar surety.

Mention was fixed on January 18.

