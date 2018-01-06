Panic as cholera outbreak kills one in Siaya County

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 09:29, Updated January 6th 2018 at 09:37 GMT +3

Some of the victims of cholera outbreak at Ligega Health Centre in Ugunja Siaya County on Thu, 24. March 2016. [PIC BY COLLINS ODUOR]

One person has died while four others are admitted in hospitals following cholera outbreak in Alego Usonga, Siaya County. The 87-year-old died in Pala village.

County director of Health, Samuel Omondi said the first case was reported on December 31st last year.

Medical officers Friday confirmed the outbreak but said they were managing the situation.

“Of the other five cases one has tested positive for cholera while the other four tested negative. The villages affected include Ralak, Una, Komenya Kalaka and Usula villages in North, South East and West Alego,” said Dr Omondi.

He told the media that they are currently trying to contain the outbreak through the community health volunteers who are educating residents on proper hygiene standards and distributing water treatment chemicals.

Victims are admitted to Siaya county referral hospital, Kogelo dispensary and Nduru.