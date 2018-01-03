Two Nairobi matatus involved in accidents hours apart (photos)

| Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 12:57, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 14:55 GMT +3

The past 24 hours have seen at least four crashes involving PSVs.

ALSO READ: Three bodies of accident victims yet to be identified

Luckily there have no deaths but, that matatu and bus drivers think it is business as usual even days after the Migaa bus-lorry smash-up killed 36 people calls for a national reawakening on public transport and safety.



Below, the madness between Tuesday and the time you are reading this report.

The City Shuttle bus that overturned on Kenyatta Avenue, Nairobi, Today (Wednesday, January 3) after colliding with a saloon car. The injured were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) by the Kenya Red Cross Society. [Photo: Courtesy]

This minibus ended in a ditch at Capital Centre, Mombasa Road, Nairobi, hours after the Kenyatta Avenue crash. Details of the accident scanty. [Photo: Courtesy]

Negligence: One of the vehicles involved in an accident recently had its steering system excessively welded and secured with a flimsy cord! [Photo: Courtesy]

The Nairobi-Wajir bus that rolled at Kanginga on Mwingi-Garissa road injuring 36 passengers. [Photo: Courtesy]

A string of gruesome road accidents occurs every festive season on Kenyan roads.

ALSO READ: Thousands stranded as NTSA night travel ban effected

The bloodletting witnessed on our roads has made many Kenyans prepare for anything when they hit the road, especially when doing long distances.

The situation got worse in December, 2017 prodding the Government into announcing raft of knee-jerk measures.

On December 20, 2017, the State gave new rules targeting traffic police, driving schools and drivers as it sought to curb rising road accident fatalities.

Now drivers will undergo thorough vetting, their ages and health checked before they are issued with new digital driving licences in January.

Education and Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i said the new measures were to take place immediately as guided by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and other stakeholders.