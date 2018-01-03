Erect guardrails on bridge, residents demand Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Pupils in Thika public schools to get eggs in new programme

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:06, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3
Thika MP Patrick Wainaina has pledged to help improve dwindling education standard in his constituency [Kamau Maichuhie| Standard]

Starting next Monday, all pupils in public primary schools in Thika Town constituency will be served eggs.

The programme sponsored by local MP Patrick Wainaina is dubbed Egg Monday and will see each pupil enjoy a boiled egg every Monday morning.

Mr Wainaina said the programme was aimed at improving the general health of pupils and also class attendance in schools.

The MP added that the programme would be used as a source of income by parents as they would be encouraged to keep poultry in order to supply eggs to schools.

Parents, the lawmaker said, would benefit two-fold by getting an opportunity to sell eggs to schools and some of them being employed to cook for the pupils.

"It is my appeal to parents to start rearing chickens and become suppliers of eggs,” said Wainaina.

The MP said a programme to help improve the falling education standards in Thika constituency would be launched soon.

RELATED TOPICS:
Thika Town constituency
free eggs
MP Patrick Wainaina

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited