Governors pushing for policing authority as police bosses oppose plan Next Story
Kenyan varsity student dies on plane in US Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Three bodies of victims in Migaa accident yet to be identified

By Mercy Kahenda | Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3
Wreckage of the Nairobi Bus and a Truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway on December 31, 2017 [Kipsang Joseph| Standard]

Three bodies of victims of New Year's Eve grisly road accident at Migaa are yet to be identified.

The bodies are lying at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital mortuary, Molo sub-county hospital morgue and at the Nakuru County morgue.

ALSO READ: 36 injured as Wajir bus overturns in Mwingi

Kenya Red Cross Society Rift Valley Regional Manager Micheal Ayabei said two other bodies with names had also not been claimed.

Ayabei said at least 16 bodies had been moved from the county morgue where they were lying after postmortem examinations.

Among those moved was driver of the trailer Maalim Ayub who was buried on Monday in Garissa. The driver died on the spot together with his co-driver identified as Omar during the Sunday dawn accident.

Ayabei said officials were working closely with morgue attendants and local administrators to trace family members of those who died in the accident that claimed 36 lives.

He said the Kenya Red Cross ambulance stationed at Salgaa would continue operating along the Nakuru-Eldoret route for any emergencies. The ambulance was stationed along the ‘killer’ highway two weeks ago.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome urged road users to be careful and observe road signage while approaching black spot areas. These include Ngata, Sobea, Teachers, Salgaa, Migaa, Sobea, Sachangwan and Kamara.

RELATED TOPICS:
Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital
Molo sub-county hospital
Nakuru County morgue
road accident
migaa accident

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Family seeks help to bury five killed in Migaa accident

Family seeks help to bury five killed in Migaa accident

NTSA, police ignored report on bus firm, says motorist

NTSA, police ignored report on bus firm, says motorist

36 injured as Wajir bus overturns in Mwingi

36 injured as Wajir bus overturns in Mwingi

Relatives of Migaa crash victims visit morgues to identify kin

Relatives of Migaa crash victims visit morgues to identify kin

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout
KTN NEWS / 8 hours ago

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited