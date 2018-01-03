Three bodies of victims in Migaa accident yet to be identified

| Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 22:09 GMT +3

Wreckage of the Nairobi Bus and a Truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway on December 31, 2017 [Kipsang Joseph| Standard]

Three bodies of victims of New Year's Eve grisly road accident at Migaa are yet to be identified.

The bodies are lying at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital mortuary, Molo sub-county hospital morgue and at the Nakuru County morgue.

Kenya Red Cross Society Rift Valley Regional Manager Micheal Ayabei said two other bodies with names had also not been claimed.

Ayabei said at least 16 bodies had been moved from the county morgue where they were lying after postmortem examinations.

Among those moved was driver of the trailer Maalim Ayub who was buried on Monday in Garissa. The driver died on the spot together with his co-driver identified as Omar during the Sunday dawn accident.

Ayabei said officials were working closely with morgue attendants and local administrators to trace family members of those who died in the accident that claimed 36 lives.

He said the Kenya Red Cross ambulance stationed at Salgaa would continue operating along the Nakuru-Eldoret route for any emergencies. The ambulance was stationed along the ‘killer’ highway two weeks ago.

Rift Valley Traffic Enforcement Officer Zero Arome urged road users to be careful and observe road signage while approaching black spot areas. These include Ngata, Sobea, Teachers, Salgaa, Migaa, Sobea, Sachangwan and Kamara.