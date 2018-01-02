24 New Year babies delivered in Kisumu City's two main hospitals within 24 hours

| Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 1st 2018 at 23:31 GMT +3

A new mother with her newborn at Kisumu County Hospital on January 01, 2018 after delivery. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/Standard)

In summary 24 babies delivered on New Year’s Eve in Kisumu

Deliveries recorded in region's two main health facilities between noon on December 31 and Monday at 12pm

In West Pokot celebrations nearly turned chaotic after MP heckled

At least 24 New Year babies were delivered in Kisumu City's two main hospitals within 24 hours.

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH), the region’s main referral facility, recorded 17 deliveries between noon of December 31 and yesterday noon.

Kisumu County Hospital registered seven deliveries within the same period.

Jackline Anyango, 30, one of the new mothers at JOOTRH, delivered a 2.6 kilogramme baby girl just two minutes to midnight on New Year's eve.

When the Standard team visited Ward 6, it was all smiles for the new mothers who were just happy to hold their babies.

“It is a double joy for me. I was expecting the baby one week ago but I am glad that God delayed the delivery until this memorable day,” said Anyango. It was her first daughter in four deliveries.

Elizabeth Oketch, 19, from Kogony village in Kisumu West, also delivered a baby girl shortly after noon on Sunday.

“I came to the hospital on December 30. I am glad I successfully delivered my first born,” said Oketch.

At least 13 babies born at JOOTRH by noon on Monday were girls. Four were boys.

“Between yesterday and today, we admitted 23 expectant mothers. Up to now (12 noon Monday), 17 have delivered,” said the nurse in charge, Gricencia Nyakinda.

At Kisumu District Hospital, Phantine Kemunto stood out for delivered the heaviest baby, a boy weighing 3.9 kilograms.

Besides her was Anjela Nzilani, a resident of Arina Estate, who had also delivered a baby boy, her third born.

Normal deliveries

Hospital’s Nursing Officer Salome Situma said all the seven deliveries normal.

“We had four boys and three girls. For all the deliveries, there were no complications. All the mothers and their babies are in good condition,” she said.

In Nairobi, a spectacular display of fireworks lit up the skies above Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the venue for this year’s Groove Party concert that was attended by thousands.

City residents converged in churches and entertainment spots to celebrate the new year.

Various gospel artistes performed during the EMB Jesus Party at Thika Stadium in Kiambu County.

In Nakuru, hundreds trooped the Christ the King Cathedral where the overriding message praying for the country.

Fr Stephen Kogo, of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru, who presided over the mass attended by over 500 people, emphasised the need to pray against evil.

“2017 was perhaps the most trying year for Kenyans. As we usher in a new year, I call upon every Kenyan to take a step of faith and pray for the country,” said Fr Kogo.

He urged Kenyans to also pray for Nakuru over the many road accidents that have been witnessed in the county, killing hundreds of people.

“Blackspots between the Salgaa and Total Trading centres have recorded the highest number of accidents. As we wait for authorities to intervene, let us commit our roads to God,” said Kogo.

Another group held prayers at Afraha Open Grounds. The meeting was led by various religious leaders, led by Apostle John Kimani Williams, of Kingdom Seekers Church.

The urged Kenyans to maintain peace while praying for the country in the new year.

Turned chaotic

In West Pokot, New Year celebrations almost turned chaotic at the Chelanga grounds after Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto was heckled.

It took the intervention of county police commander Mathew Kutto to cool down tempers in what was seen as a supremacy battle between Kanu and Jubilee.

In Kitale, residents spent the night praying for unity of the country. At Immaculate Catholic Church, faithful urged leaders to dialogue over issues affecting the country.

"We urge leaders to dialogue and tackle economic challenges facing us," said deputy governor Stanley Tarus.

In Vihiga, leaders among them governor Wilber Ottichilo, called for tolerance.